Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s next patch to fix stats reset bug

Infinity Ward is working to fix an issue introduced with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch. Patch 1.13 has just introduced a series of fixes, new loadout slots, and a crossbow, but unfortunately, not everything has gone smoothly for players.

Upon downloading the update, some players have been hit with a message saying that “data is corrupt or didn’t download properly,” and informing them that they have to reset their rank and unlocks to continue. There is some good news if you are one of the players that opted to do this. All of the information about your rank and unlocks is still safely stored by Infinity Ward on the game’s servers, and everything will be returned to normal just as soon as the developers can do so. For now, Infinity Ward is suggesting that you hard close the game, either by using Alt+F4 or through the Task Manager, rather than select either option.

Infinity Ward on Twitter We’re currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly. Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application. Thank you for your patience while we work on this issue.

“We’re actively working on a fix for this, but do not have one to deploy tonight,” Infinity Ward said in a blog post late last night. “You are still able to play the game as usual, and your progression will still track, but please be aware that once we do have a fix, we may have to roll back your stats to the state they were in prior to today’s update.” The message means that for those of you who are still playing the game, any progress that you make between the deployment of yesterday’s update and the patch that will fix this issue may be lost.

As of now, Infinity Ward has not been able to give an estimated date or time for when they hope to be able to deploy a fix.

Players had also reported an issue with the new custom loadouts. According to the studio, it has been taken care of with a patch deployed server-side, so you don’t need to download an additional update. As a result, classes have been reset to default, so you will need to set up all your custom classes again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has proved once again Activision series’ popularity, achieving the title of best selling game in the United States in 2019.