Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 already has some fun and frustrating glitches, like this invisible one

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is the new iteration of the battle royale format in the long-standing FPS franchise. While its reception has been middling, there has been plenty of innovation to keep the players interested. But like with every fresh start, there are plenty of bugs and glitches, ranging from game-breaking to humorous. For instance, there is a specific glitch that falls somewhere between those two labels. Namely, it renders some players invisible to their foes, completely unbeknownst to them, thus providing them with an unearned advantage.

Related: Streamer creates shock and awe by detonating the first nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

When this glitch was first reported many could’ve written it off as hearsay or an outlier. But ever since that first report, players have been coming out of the woodwork to confirm the existence of this particular glitch, and there has been a mounting catalog of video proof to back it up. Moreover, public personalities such as streamers and YouTubers have been able to show off instances of this glitch, raising alarm for an urgent fix.

To put it into perspective, this invisibility glitch makes a player undetectable by some players, while others can see them normally. Below, we have an example of this from the XSET streamer Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore, whose video is pretty clear proof that this glitch is a problem for the game.

What’s worrying is that there has been no official acknowledgment from Infinity Ward developers, meaning that this glitch is going to persist for a little while still. It is unknown if they’re looking into ways of fixing it, as they have been silent on the matter so far, and there have been no updates involving it on their open Trello boards. That means that players will have to contend with sometimes-invisible players for a little while, but with the clamor from the community getting louder, the devs will soon have to take action and rectify the issue.