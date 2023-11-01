7 Most Badass Female Call of Duty Characters (All Games)

The ladies of Call of Duty games have always been some of the best parts of what the franchise offers. It’s only fair that we rank them based on their level of badassery and accomplishments.

As fans of the Call of Duty series, we understand that the franchise has made its bones in multiplayer game modes and tournaments. Call of Duty Warzone: 2.0 recently opted to forego the traditional campaign mode. However, there’s some crossover with other games in the series, so some story characters are still hanging around. Despite that, the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is bringing the campaign back, so we expect to see a great cast once again. We could add another female a**-kicker to the list in the not-too-distant future.

7. Abigail “Misty” Briarton (Call of Duty: Black Ops II Zombies)

Image via Activision

Call of Duty series as a whole isn’t known for its zombies, but that didn’t stop our resident zombie slayer, Abigail Briarton, from making the list. Despite the limited entries in the zombie spinoffs, Abigail has become the face of the series due to her “unique” outfits and tomboyish personality. As one of the main heroes, she’s excellently skilled, with a particular taste in mowing hordes of zombies. While she leaves all the thinking to her partner, Marlton Johnson, he feels more than confident leaving all the action to her.

6. Farah Karim (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Image via Activision

It’s not easy being a rebel leader in any work of fiction, but somehow, Farah makes it look all too easy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. She’s pretty great at everything and is willing to get her own hands dirty with the boys when needed. That’s not to say that there aren’t any females in the army, as she’s inspired many mothers, daughters, and wives into battle as well. We look forward to seeing her in many more titles to come.

5. Helen Park (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War)

Image via Activision

The Cold War was an interesting time in world history, and Call of Duty’s take on that era carries that to an even deeper level. Helen Park, to her credit, manages to make the plot even more exciting thanks to her involvement in the MK-Ultra program that’s pervasive throughout the entire game. What makes her badass is the ruthlessness she’s willing to employ in completing the team’s objectives. She’s one woman you don’t want to cross paths with on a bad day.

4. Audrey ‘Mac’ MacCallum (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare)

Image via Activision

Every great game needs a moral guide for players to feel like a real hero instead of a generic action meathead you’d catch in a 90s flick. In Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Mac serves that purpose to a tee and does it with style. As a former captain, now a mechanical engineer, she’s not the highest on the military food chain but commands respect nonetheless. We don’t know about you, but when she suffered her horrible fate in the story, we felt that a vast, unfilled hole was left open throughout the rest of the campaign experience.

3. Ilona (Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare)

Image via Activision

No game is complete without a badass female sniper. I mean, ever since Sniper Wolf, it’s been mandatory that army-based titles feature an Eastern European in some form with a tragic backstory and crazy aim. In Ilona’s case, we don’t know much about her backstory, but make no mistake, this lady has seen some things. Her best moment came when she and her partner Gideon saved her squad from a highly secured prison with only a handful of weapons.

2. Samantha Maxis (Call of Duty: World at War)

Image via Activision

Max is a heavily featured character in the Call of Duty series. She’s been involved in some way in almost every Black Ops title, from a little girl to an adult gun-toting badass. As both an ally and antagonist, she’s seen every side of some of the baddest dudes in the series. Look for more from her in future titles in the series.

1. Tanya Pavelovna (Call of Duty: Finest Hour)

Image via Activision

The first lady in the Call of Duty series, Tanya, is an icon who opened the door for more female characters in the series, thanks to being the first woman who is playable in Call of Duty: Finest Hour. Keeping with the Eastern European female sniper trope, she’s bred for battle and is one of the bravest soldiers in the series. Her iconic stand against the German forces in-game is one of the best moments in gaming.