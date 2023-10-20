How to Win Zombie Royale in Call of Duty Warzone

Zombie Royale is my favorite game mode in all of Warzone, and as of October 20, it is back in the mix for players to jump into and enjoy.

I’ve often felt like being able to play as supernatural creatures in survival games has been the weakest point of the experience, but Call of Duty strikes a wonderful balance where the fluidity of the movement and the creativity of your traps make up for the lack of diversity that the surviving operators have at their disposal.

If this is your first time jumping into Call of Duty Zombie Royale, I’ll give you a quick breakdown of how it works and some free tips on winning more games.

What is Zombie Royale in Call of Duty Warzone?

Image via Activision

The Warzone 2 version of Zombie Royale may differ slightly from the previous experience, but here’s the basic rundown. Players spawn into a Battle Royale game as they normally would, facing off against every other team with the goal of being the last one standing. You collect loot, fight enemy teams, and survive the incoming Gas to stay alive.

The big difference is that when you die in this game mode, there is no Gulag experience. Instead, you rise from the grave and take on the unholy form of a super zombie and are tasked with getting back in the fight to ensure that the humans don’t win.

As a member of the undead, you’ll have access to special powers that make you uniquely prepared to fight back against squads that are no doubt armed to the teeth.

There is a reincarnation mechanic, too, so if you stumble upon a special syringe, you can cure yourself of the zombified condition and rejoin your allies in the world of the living.

How to Win Zombie Royale in Warzone 2

Image via Activision.

The best tip I can offer you for how to win Zombie Royale in Call of Duty is to stay together. A squad can split into two teams of four without too much fear in a regular Battle Royale match, but doing this against the zombies is a surefire way to get overwhelmed.

Instead, run together and communicate about who you’re shooting at and when. Whether you’re fighting another squad of Operators or trying to eliminate a creepy crawler that just launched itself through the sky, efficiency is more important than ever.

Remember that killing a member of the undead will put them in a respawn timer, so you can absolutely thin down the horde and give yourself an advantage if you wipe out multiple at one time.

I also recommend holding down buildings whenever possible. Creating chokepoints for enemies is an easy way to control the natural chaos and will give you the best chance at winning. Of course, this means the opposite is true for the undead. Catch enemies in open spaces and wreak havoc as they scramble for cover.

How to Redeploy in Warzone 2’s Zombie Royale

Image via Activiison.

Getting resurrected and red is all about paying attention to your map. Serum syringes are marked on your minimap, and no matter how desperate the situation seems to be, you can always make it back to life i.e., redeploy in Warzone 2 Zombie Royale by looting two of them and getting dropped back into the fight.

Zombie Royale mode is pure fun, and it’s also a great way to make progress in the Soul Capture event, whether you’re playing on Al Mazrah or Vondead.