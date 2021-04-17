Call of Duty: Warzone developer promises an “adjustment” to controversial Roze skin soon

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has finally addressed the Roze skin controversy, after many players complained and even claimed that it was a “pay-to-win” feature. Last year the Rook skin was sold as a part of the Season Five premium battle pass, which gave Roze a brand new look.

The issue, however, lies with how this look affected the meta. Her entire outfit is black, with her skin (including around her eyes) covered in black facepaint. It’s all non-reflective too, which means that players can simply hide in the many dark areas of the game and ambush unsuspecting opponents. And while this has always been an issue with the game, the Twitch Rivals tournament made the controversy even more prominent as participants used the skin. This, of course, led to accusations of cheating.

It’s become so prominent, in fact, that 100 Thieves co-owner Jack Dunlop shared a list of changes with the developer that he believed would improve Call of Duty Warzone, including the “removal/refund of the Roze skin.” Raven Software replied to his tweet:

Hey CouRage!



Thanks for sharing this list.



We want to reassure you, and the rest of the community, that we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to improve the game.



Stand by for specifics… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

After that response, the developer then released this status update:

There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see:



• An adjustment to Roze

• A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

• Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint

• Change to how you acquire the RC-XD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

While the nature of the future adjustment is still unknown, hopefully it will be a solution that satisfies the playerbase.