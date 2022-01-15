Call of Duty: Warzone skin has an exclusive feature to those who buy it, it makes their aim worse

Call of Duty: Warzone has been facing ever-escalating problems with bugs ever since the Caldera map was released, and developer Raven Software can’t seem to keep up with the fixes. Therefore, it seems we are back with our weekly Warzone bug report.

This week Reddit user Arbeast21 has shown off an issue with the Shadow Outcast skin for your operator. As you can see in the video below, if you are wearing this skin, your gun will always shoot higher than where your reticle is aiming.

Now, some players have provided other reasons for the gun’s behavior throughout the Reddit thread. However, as you can see in the video below by Youtuber Just One Game, it has been an issue for quite a while.

Throughout the video, you can see JOG shooting directly at players and not having his bullets land while explaining the issues with the skin. You can also see JOG trying to call in an airstrike and only being able to look through one lens.

Yet, the worst part about this aiming issue isn’t just that it’s broken. It’s that players have paid for this skin. The skin is currently part of the Curse of the Ancients bundle, which costs 2400 COD points to purchase. Therefore, Call of Duty: Warzone is selling you the privilege of reduced aiming abilities for the low price of $19.99.

Now, if you’ve found Warzone is getting too easy for you and you’d like a challenge, this may be the skin for you. However, for anyone else playing the shooter, we recommend you wait to purchase this bundle until the skin is fixed.