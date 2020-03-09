Call of Duty: Warzone will have five different vehicles to help you zoom across the map

Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale mode that absolutely everyone knew was coming, has been officially announced by Activision. A 150 players battle royale, it will be free to play and will feature another game mode called Plunder. Plunder is all about finding cash and killing other players to steal their money. The game will also support Crossplay, which is great news for gamers on all platforms.

It has also been confirmed that the game will have five vehicles all with varying levels of protection, speed, seating, and off-roading capability. Each vehicle has a health meter and when it reaches zero, the vehicle explodes. So, you don’t want to still be in the vehicle when it meets its fiery end.

ATV – two-seater, provides minimal protection, good at offroading, fast.

Tactical Rover – four-seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.

SUV – four-seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.

Cargo Truck – holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.

Helicopter – four-seater, decent coverage, flies.

All five of the vehicles certainly seem to have their own pros and cons, but we will need to get into the game before we can decide which one is the best at running over other players. Having the right vehicle at the right time certainly seems like an important consideration, and we are curious to see how the various locations that vehicle will spawn will end up impacting the meta of the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be available tomorrow, Mar. 10. It will release at 8 am PDT as an additional download for all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners, and will become available at midnight as a standalone, free-to-play game for everyone else.