Following Microsoft’s win in its appeal against the FTC’s ruling over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has taken to social media to confirm that the company’s flagship franchise, Call of Duty, will remain on PlayStation.

However, Spencer failed to offer any details in his statement. It could mean that Call of Duty remains on PlayStation consoles in its current state but receives no updates, or something completely different. The information and acquisition details are still so fresh that it’s difficult to say.

Related: Microsoft Wins The Activision Blizzard FTC Battle, But Not The War

Phil Spencer Fails to Clarify in What Form Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation

In a post on Twitter today, Phile Spencer confirmed, “We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and

@PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.”

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

Spencer’s statement shows that Microsoft has been speaking with PlayStation, and the pair of industry giants have ironed out a deal both parties are happy with. Without firm details of what that deal looks like, though, it’s impossible to say what the future of Call of Duty is for Sony’s console family.

On the one hand, Call of Duty could stay up to date with all other versions and receive each new entry on release day, as has always been the case. On the other, Microsoft could insist that since Call of Duty is now its property, updates, and releases hit Xbox consoles first. At the very least, it could insist on a period of early access for its own platform.

Fans have offered similar views in the replies to the post, with one pointing out, “You said you have kept all ZeniMax games on PS too… because you conveniently didn’t mean future releases where ZeniMax titles are concerned. So what exactly do you mean here, Phil?” This user clearly suspects future Call of Duty entries won’t come to PlayStation.

At the time of writing, there’s nothing to point to that shows the deal between Microsoft and PlayStation limits the Call of Duty franchise in any way. The true test of this deal will undoubtedly come later this year when a new entry in the series is announced and released at some point.