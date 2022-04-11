Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is official, launching this June

Earlier in the month, we had reported on Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium making an appearance on a South Korean gaming classification website. The game’s listing strongly suggested an official announcement was imminent. Our assumptions were correct, seeing as the follow up to the 2021 collection has been officially announced.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium was revealed today, following a tease underneath the Steam page for the already announced Capcom Fighting Collection. The game’s Steam page lists the arcade collection as bonus content for players that purchase the Capcom Fighting Collection during its first three months, among a few other bonuses tied to the fighting game collection.

After this was spotted, Capcom took to social media to officially announce the title. It launches on June 24 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In terms of content, it matches its predecessor’s base game content, with 32 conversion of classic Capcom arcade titles. The first Capcom Arcade Stadium received three DLC packs, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for the sequel to also get DLC with even more games.

SonSon is offered as a free download for the collection, with Three Wonders also being thrown in for players that purchase the Capcom Fighting Collection during its early purchase period, which ends on September 30. Additional details concerning Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be announced closer to launch.