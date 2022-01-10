Capcom kicks off Street Fighter 35th Anniversary with a new logo and the promise of “various initiatives”

The original Street Fighter first hit arcades in 1987, and Capcom looks set to mark the legendary series’ 35th anniversary in style with a year of celebrations and, here’s hoping, some new Street Fighter games. So far, all that’s been revealed is a new logo especially for the 35th Anniversary, and some vague hints at new developments and initiatives relating to the anniversary.

The official Tweets revealing the logo don’t give much away, but in a Q&A with Japanese site 4Gamer.net posted at the end of last year, Street Fighter series director Takayuki Nakayama mentioned “various initiatives” relating to the 35th Anniversary, and promised that Capcom would do its best with regard to those initiatives. The question is, what are they?

Related: Best fighting games that feature cross-play

Well, it would be a great year to announce, maybe even release, Street Fighter VI, and that would surely be at the very top of any Street Fighter fan’s wishlist. It might be a bit soon for that though. There were 8 years between Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V, and a whopping 11 years between Street Fighter III and Street Fighter IV. It’s only been 6 years since Street Fighter V.

Game franchise anniversaries are more often marked by remasters and compilations, so we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some kind of Street Fighter: 35th Anniversary Edition release, presumably consisting of one or more classic Street Fighter titles in some kind of remastered form. The first four games in the main series, for example, in one package, would do very nicely indeed. But we’ll just have to wait (hopefully not for very long) to see what Capcom has up its sleeves.