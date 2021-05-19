Best fighting games that feature cross-play

Fighting games live and die by their communities, and cross-play significantly improves the wealth of players that are available online. To help you choose which games on PC and console are likely to be more active, we’ve created a list of what you should play.

Brawlhalla

Image via Blue Mammoth Games

Ubisoft’s free-to-play platform fighter Brawlhalla has widespread cross-play between all of its platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Likely inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series, you fight and knock out opponents from the ring. This whacky brawler has many original characters to choose from, but it also includes the likes of WWE’s The Rock and John Cena, Ben Tennyson from Ben 10, Adventure Time’s Finn, Hellboy, and Rayman.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Image via nWay

The crossovers keep on coming, as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid also supports cross-play. You’ll be able to play with your friends on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This fighter originated on mobile but was given a relift with a fast-paced Marvel vs. Capcom-like system. You’ll be able to perform extravagant combos with characters from across the Power Rangers franchise. In addition, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter were recently implemented into the game, ranger costumes and all.

Killer Instinct

Image via Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft’s premier fighting franchise, Killer Instinct can be played between Xbox and PC players (both Steam and Windows 10). This game features an ultra edgy art style, thrilling combo-heavy combat, and an incredibly heavy metal soundtrack by Doom’s Mick Gordon. The game hasn’t been officially supported by Microsoft for a long while, but it still has a healthy player base, likely thanks to its cross-play functionality. You can play it through Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and PC with the Definitive Edition, which comes with all the DLC characters.

Street Fighter V

Image via Capcom

Capcom’s latest entry in the legendary Street Fighter series offers cross-play between PlayStation and PC platforms. It was, in fact, one of the first of the big fighting game studios to bring about the feature. In this arcade-style title, you’ll have to learn the eccentricities of each character to thrive in battle. It can be slow and calculating, but within its systems, you’ll find a deep fighting game experience you can sink your teeth into. If you get the most current version of Street Fighter V, the Arcade Edition, you’ll get 39 characters, and then you’ll have to purchase the Season 5 characters to get the rest, making it a total of 44 characters when all is said and done.

Mortal Kombat 11

Image via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 is more proof that the “kross-play” (yes, the developer Netherealm really called it that) trend isn’t going away anytime soon. You can annihilate your friends with a fatality if they have a PlayStation or Xbox system. Unfortunately, you can’t compete with players on PC, Switch, and Google Stadia, and as of this writing, there are no plans to include them in the fold. This feature is also quite restrictive even if you have a PlayStation or Xbox system as you can only fight in Kasual versus rooms designated for crossplay.