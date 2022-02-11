Capture a Shiny Milcery in the latest Max Raid Event in Pokémon Sword and Shield

A new Wild Area Event for Pokémon Sword and Shield has been announced and is now live. This newest Max Raid Event is considered to be an Extra Event and will center on the Pokémon Milcery. Milcery is a fairy-type Pokémon that looks like a drop of milk or cream.

As part of the event, Milcery will appear more commonly in Max Raid battles, and every Milcery faced in Max Raid battles will have a Gigantamax Factor. Gigantamax Factor means that Pokémon is capable of evolving into a Gigantamax form when Dynamaxing, which is when a Pokémon grows Kaiju-sized. Milcery does not have a Gigantamax form, but its evolved form Alcremie does, so the Gigantamax Factor gets carried over to Alcremie.

Serebii Update: The new Pokémon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle event featuring Milcery, including Shiny Milcery, is now live. It runs until February 20th 23:59 UTC.



Full details of the event can be found @ https://t.co/ErpCPFl1DI pic.twitter.com/sLiMwSFQtP — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 11, 2022

There’s also an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Milcery during the Wild Area Event. Whereas a typical Milcery is simply a sweet beige color, a Shiny Milcery is pure white, making it look closer to milk and cream. Likewise, if you evolve your Shiny Milcery, it will become a Shiny Alcremie, which is black. Facing Milcery in Max Raids will also reward players with Sweet items.

The Milcery focus Max Raid Event will last until February 20, at 11:59 UTC. The previous Max Raid Event was a celebration for the New Year and centered on Pokémon that were based on Luck, and participating players were given a higher chance of capturing a Shiny Magikarp.