Pokémon Sword/Shield’s New Year’s Wild Area Event features Shiny Magikarp in Raids

Pokémon fans are still playing Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with Legends: Arceus just around the corner. But The Pokémon Company hasn’t completely forgotten about Sword and Shield just yet. To celebrate the new year there will be a new Wild Area Event in both games that will last from January 1 to January 9 at 11:59 PM UTC.

As part of the event, Pokémon that are associated with Luck will appear more commonly during Raid battles. Raids are Pokémon battles where four trainers team up to take down a wild Dynamax Pokémon in an underground den, with the potential to capture the Pokémon once its health is depleted.

These Luck Pokémon that are part of the new event are Meowth, Darmanitan, Sudowoodo, and Magikarp. There will also be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Magikarp in raids. Shiny Magikarp is gold rather than its normal red and often symbolizes wealth. Shiny Magikarp was also part of one of the earliest Wild Area Events back in 2019.

Getting a Shiny Magikarp also means players are given the chance to evolve it into the iconic Shiny Gyarados. Shiny Gyarados is a bright red rather than an ocean blue and was a major plot point in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Wild Area Events are often the best opportunities for players to get certain Shiny Pokémon in the game, with the most recent event centering around Eevee and its evolutions.