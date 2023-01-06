Carnage and Venom join Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 in a seriously impressive-looking mod

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, released over a decade ago in 2011, still has a huge and dedicated fanbase playing the game. With the modding scene for fighting games, in general, growing more and more robust (with characters like Goku being added to other games like Guilty Gear: Strive), it’s no surprise that the modders got their hands on Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. This latest mod has added the Marvel characters Carnage and Venom into the game, and it looks genuinely incredible.

Modder CaliKingz01 shows off many of the new animations and moves for these characters in this official gameplay trailer, and at first glance, you wouldn’t be able to tell these characters are modded in. These new models and animations blend in seamlessly with the other characters in the game, and they all look to be rather strong and a worthy addition to the massive Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 roster.

Those interested in this mod can head to Nexusmods and download it. The mod will replace X23’s 5th and 6th color slots, and Trish’s 5th and 6th color slots. This mod also gives Carnage and Venom an alternate outfit as well, Omega Carnage for the former and Anti Venom for the latter. Additionally, you can choose to add on recolors for these new characters by replacing 7 more slots for X23 and Trish. Players can also have the option to add some new music files.

CaliKingz01 has previously released other mods in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 before, including Sakura Kasugano from the Street Fighter series just five days ago. Their work in modding this game is impressive, and you can check out their YouTube channel which features work for other mods, such as Bishop, Captain Commando, and even MegaMan X for Super Smash Bros. Brawl.