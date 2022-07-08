Cat adventure game Stray takes top Steam wishlist spot, gets verified Steam Deck compatibility

Stray has been an anticipated game ever since the very first trailer — what’s not to love about a cyberpunk game where you play as a cute little cat? It’s developed by BlueTwelve studio and published by the indie game movers and shakers at Annapurna Interactive, and all of those folks ought to be very happy right about now.

Stray is currently sitting in the top spot of the Steam wishlist. That could be chalked up to the fact that its release date is coming soon, but it’s an impressive feat nonetheless. The top 10 includes heavy hitters like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Starfield, and Stalker 2. To reach number one, Stray knocked down The Day Before, a post-apocalyptic survival game that held the top spot for quite a while.

That’s just one Steam-related celebration for Stray. The adventure game has received verified Steam Deck compatibility status, meaning it runs quite well on the handheld device. That’s music to Annapurna’s ears, as the publisher shared the news on Twitter with an accompanying emoji.

As you can see in the screenshot in the tweet above, Stray’s release date is Tuesday, July 19. Until then, it’s actually available on Steam at a 10% discount — $26.99 USD / £21.59, down from $29.99 USD / £23.99. The game will also release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the same day. In fact, it’s a key part of the newly revamped PlayStation Plus service: Stray will be included in the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers.

As for the game itself, you’ll be performing typical cat actions to progress through the story. This includes knocking objects off of ledges, scratching the floor, walking across wires, meowing at NPCs, napping, and brushing up against surfaces. That last one makes use of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, letting you feel the various textures. Cat lovers ought to appreciate all of those mechanics.