Classic RPG set Dungeons & Dragons Gold Box is arriving to Steam later this month

It’s been a few decades since the original Dungeons and Dragons Gold Box set hit shelves and now there’s a digital version on the way. The classic set includes eight games that take place in several different settings ranging from the Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, and Dark Sun. The Gold Box is being developed by SNEG and will release near the end of March.

For anyone who grew up with the 1988 release, the CRPG games have been enhanced with certain features. The new updates include companion apps, a unified launcher, and a character party transfer tool. Players will follow familiar characters as they explore cities, dungeons, and fight monsters like ancient red dragons.

The box includes something for every D&D fan. No matter if it’s exploring the Forgotten Realms, building your own legendary stronghold, fighting vampires in Ravenloft, or searching for the legendary dragon orbs in Dragonlance, it’s an expansive and comprehensive set.

The box includes Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection One, Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two, Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three, Krynn series, Dark Sun series, Ravenloft series, D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator, and Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse.

The Dungeons and Dragons Gold Box set will release for PC on March 29.