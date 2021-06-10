Control is the latest free game on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store’s tradition of free weekly games continues this week with Control, which can be added to your Epic Games library for free until June 17. For anyone unfamiliar with one of the best deals in games, all you need to claim the free games is an Epic Games Store account, which is also free. You don’t even need to have payment information to claim the games so there’s little reason not to claim the offered titles.

It’s part of the company’s aggressive strategy after entering the PC store market in late 2018. Its overall impact on the PC storefront remains to be seen but so far it’s included more visibility on select titles (including indies) and free games for anyone interested.

Control is the latest title from developer Remedy Entertainment, which released in late 2019 and received mostly positive reviews. The game follows Jesse Faden as she investigates a paranormal government facility after receiving a telepathic message. Action-packed combat blends with exploration and a great story to create a spiraling adventure that could only come from the minds at Remedy Entertainment.

It’s also a visual stunner, especially if you have a powerful PC that can bring it to its limits. The base game is the only thing that’s free but the Control Season Pass is only $14.99 and includes two DLC packs that are both worth checking out for anyone that enjoys the main game — or Alan Wake. The season pass is also on sale for $7.49 during the entire free period for the base game so it’s a great time to dive into its strange and beautiful world.

Control is free until June 17, which is when it will be replaced by Hell is Other Demons and Overcooked 2.