Remedy announces Control sequel for more telekinetic action and spooky mysteries

It would seem that fans of 2019’s Control have a lot to look forward to in the not-too-distant future. After dedicating a decent chunk of its PR to the upcoming sequel to Alan Wake and the original’s release on Nintendo Switch, Remedy Entertainment has finally lifted the lid a crack on its follow-up to the mystery-ridden action-adventure game.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, a sequel to Control. Read the announcement: https://t.co/UD1iFHvCeH



This is a very exciting moment for us! Mikael Kasurinen, Game Director of the franchise, tells more: https://t.co/KJCHIWgBlU pic.twitter.com/TuTEMr1tjv — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 11, 2022

News of the game has been thin on the ground since a Remedy investor update back in the summer, which gave a tight-lipped nod towards both the sequel and the planned multiplayer Control spin-off. But in an announcement on its site today, Remedy revealed a few more tantalizing details. The company has once again partnered with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2 — formerly known by its pseudonym Codename Heron — and is looking to release the game on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game has a planned budget of €50 million, around 1.5 times the budget of the original Control, and is currently still “in concept stage,” according to Remedy.

Over on social media, Remedy even treated fans to a piece of concept art showing some familiar equipment from the Federal Bureau of Control, along with what look like a handful of Hiss-possessed humans floating in the air. Interestingly, the scene appears to be set outside, seen through a window, as evidenced by what appear to be streetlights, trees, and natural sunlight flooding the area. This small detail opens the possibility of the Hiss’ escape into the world at large and perhaps offers a glimpse of the scale of Control 2’s story and gameplay. Indeed, with the bigger budget afforded its development cycle this time, perhaps Control 2 will see hero Jesse Faden escaping the confines of the Oldest House and taking the fight to the streets of New York City.