Corsair’s Cove Release Time & Date

Are you ready, captain? Everything about the Corsair's Cove release date in one place!

Fans of city-building games won’t have to wait much longer to set sail, as Corsair Cove is preparing to launch on PC later this week. Developed by Limbic Entertainment and published by Hooded Horse, the pirate-themed management sim tasks players with building a thriving haven for outlaws while expanding their influence across the high seas. To get you started in your pirate voyage, here is everything you need to know about the Corsair’s Cove release date and time.

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When Does Corsair’s Cove Release?

Image via Hooded Horse

According to the official Steam store page, Corsair Cove is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026, at 14:00 UTC for PC via Steam. The game will also be available on the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on day one, giving subscribers immediate access when it launches. Here are some of the major launch times:

Region Expected Release Time Pacific Time (PT) July 31 – 7:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) July 31 – 10:00 AM UTC July 31 – 2:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) July 31 – 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 31 – 4:00 PM China Standard Time (CST) July 31 – 10:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) July 31 – 11:00 PM

Ahead of launch, players can also try the free Steam demo, which introduces the game’s opening story quests and core city-building mechanics. Early impressions have been largely positive, with many praising its unique setting, colourful presentation, and satisfying blend of colony management and naval adventure.

What Kind of Game is Corsair’s Cove?

Corsair Cove offers a fresh spin on the city-builder genre by combining vertical settlement construction with naval exploration. Rather than expanding across a flat landscape, players must build around towering cliffs, connecting different parts of their pirate settlement using bridges, cranes, elevators, and ziplines.

Beyond managing production chains and keeping your crew happy, you’ll also command ships on expeditions, battle rival fleets, and resist the Crown’s attempts to bring an end to the Golden Age of Piracy.

With its release just around the corner, Corsair Cove looks set to become one of the most interesting city-building releases of the summer, especially for players looking for a management game with a swashbuckling twist.

Corsair’s Cove Release Trailer

Q: When does Corsair Cove release? Corsair Cove launches on July 31, 2026, at 2:00 PM UTC (4:00 PM CEST).

Q: What platforms is Corsair Cove available on? A: Corsair Cove launches for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass.

Q: Will Corsair Cove be on Xbox Game Pass? A: Yes. Corsair Cove will be available through PC Game Pass on launch day.

Q: Does Corsair Cove have multiplayer? A: No. Corsair Cove is a single-player city-building and management game focused on creating and expanding your own pirate settlement.

Q: Is there a Corsair Cove demo? A: Yes. A free demo is currently available on Steam, allowing players to experience the opening portion of the game before its full release.

That’s everything you need to know about the Corsair Cove release date and launch time. We’ll continue updating our coverage if the developers announce any last-minute changes or post-launch information. In the meantime, be sure to check out the Guides category here on Gamepur for more helpful content!

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