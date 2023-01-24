Creator Clash 2 announced for April 2023, stacked to the nines with social media stars

Following its hugely successful debut in 2022, Creator Clash will be making its return this April with a host of content creators taking part in the boxing spectacular, all to raise money for charity. Creator Clash 2 will see many new and returning faces step into the ring for their boxing debut, including event organizer Ian “iDubbz” Jomha, who will take on Alex Wassabi in the main event.

Related: Undisputed set to ring opening round bell, as early access release date confirmed

There will be several creators who will be making their boxing debut, including Chris Raygun, Crankgameplays, Fitz, and Leonhart, as well as some returning favorites like Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time, Arin Hanson of Game Grumps, Nathan Barnatt, aka Dad, and Ab of the H3 Podcast. The event will also see a larger number of female fighters, including Alanah Pearce, Mika, Abelina Sabrina, and Hayley Sharpe.

The event will also include a pre-show hosted by Markipler and Jacksepticeye and pre-fight interviews hosted by Esfand and Amouranth, with commentary provided by Tony Jefferies, Wade Plemons, and MoistCritikal. Unlike other influencer boxing events, all net profits from the event will go toward charities chosen by the creators, which include Able Gamers, American Heart Association, Critical Role Foundation, Nami, Alzheimer’s Association, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, to name a few. Seeing creators in the sport doing something for others rather than themselves makes a nice change.

CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1 — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023

Related: Riot Games confirms League of Legends, TFT source code was stolen during hacking breach

The world of influencer and content-creator boxing has taken the sport by storm in the last few years, with last year’s well-loved and hugely successful event raising over $1.3 million for charity, with a sold-out 10k arena and over 100k pay-per-views, proving to be a major hit with fans and viewers. This year’s event looks to make even more money for these great causes and will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, a venue with twice the seating, and will be live-streamed via Moment.

In-person and live-stream tickets will go on sale on January 27 and can be found on the event’s website, along with all the event details and match-ups.