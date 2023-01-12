Undisputed set to ring opening round bell, as early access release date confirmed

It’s been almost three years since British-based indie developer Steel City Interactive announce its intended plans to fill a void in the sports game community and release a simulation boxing game. Now, Steel City is ready to unveil Undisputed to the masses. The developer announced today on social media that the much-hyped early access for Undisputed now has a release date. And, it’s coming a lot sooner than one might think.

In a message to the boxing game community, the Undisputed Twitter account confirmed today that the title is set to release on early access later this month. Per the announcement, early access will begin on January 31.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Undisputed team ran its second full beta test of the game. Steel City Interactive’s first beta test run came with a multitude of connection problems. The second test, however, run much smoother.

Early access for Undisputed is set to be available exclusively via the Steam platform. Thus, a good gaming PC will be needed for this run. Consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will not be a part of the early access edition. If you’re looking to see what specifications are needed to run Undisputed, check out our primer on it.

The early access version will not have the entire roster that is set to be part of Undisputed. It will, though, feature over 50 authentic boxers. Well-known boxers like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, Canelo Alvarez, and Tyson Fury are among the names set to be part of this event.

We still don’t know when Steel City Interactive is set to release the full version of Undisputed. However, the release of early access is a strong indication that the title is getting closer and closer to that all-important date.