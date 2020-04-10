Cyberpunk 2077 teases “full-blown next-gen version”

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a “full-blown next-gen version” on top of the already announced free upgrade for Xbox Series X early adopters.

CD Projekt RED has confirmed the news during a recent Q&A for investors and analysts, sharing that version is “going to come later” and not at next-gen consoles’ launch.

The developer has often hinted at next-gen versions for Cyberpunk 2077, so the existance of such plans doesn’t really come as a surprise.

SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski has mentioned that “you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen” thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery initiative.

“A patch will be available to everybody who purchases the Xbox One version here and now from the get-go, once that update is live they’ll be able to download that free of charge,” the CD Projekt RED rep added, as reported by VGC.

However, PS5 has yet to be included in similar programs as “it’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

It’s likely that the Polish studio is taking a similar approach to Rockstar Games with Cyberpunk 2077, releasing on current-gen platforms and then launching an updated version specifically tailored for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With that said, the Smart Initiative announcement was rather surprising and consumer-oriented, and that’ll mean that – if they really want to ship a next-gen version – they’ll have to make sure the upgrade is respecting day one supporters and worth the price.

First-party Xbox games are also getting “enhancements” such as Gears 5, which is improving frame rate and graphics details.