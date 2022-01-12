Cyclops, Urien, Gambit and more join Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 via high quality modding project

The modding community for Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 has been hard at work over the past few months, bringing some of the most iconic characters out there to the game. The latest additions that players can download and play with right now include Urien, Gambit, Cyclops, and many more.

A mod author named Malamander has brought Urien to the game. He’s a character that you can use unique Street Fighter moves with, making him a powerful adversary. Using him, players can pull off combos that they’d only be able to dream of otherwise, like the Aegis Reflector Hyper Combo and Chariot Tackles between other well practiced moves.

Another mod called Palette Swap Characters has been gaining traction within the Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 community because it adds 18 alternative character skins to the game. Each one has new moves and brings something to the game to make it feel fresh and exciting. Even veterans will find something that surprises them, which is impressive in a game that was initially released in 2011.

When new characters are released, it’s always exciting for a fighting game community. Since modders have added these fighters, they’re more likely to please fans than a DLC character would since these mods have been built to fill a void the fans have found in their favorite game.