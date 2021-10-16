DC League of Super Pets video game accidentally announced early

When it comes to setting up a huge online event like DC Comics FanDome, certain things can fall through the cracks. Ahead of the official announcements made during the event, several high-profile websites are given assets of these announcements before they are officially unveiled.

These websites will then publish a news story and share it on social media when the announcements are officially revealed. This is how some of the big publishers can release breaking news the instant it comes out.

In this case, it seems like several websites may have jumped the gun too early. Sites like Comic Book Resources and IGN published articles detailing the reveal of a new video game based on the Super Pets. The problem is that the DC League of Super Pets hasn’t been revealed yet at DC FanDome. It seems like the timing was off for both sites to when to publish their stories.

The game will be called the DC League of Super Pets and it will star the pets of some of the biggest DC Superheroes. Superman’s super-powered dog Krypto will be a part of the game. This game will come before the upcoming DC Super Pets animated movie starring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto. Other cast members of the movie include Kevin Hart (who will play Ace the Bathound), Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.