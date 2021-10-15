New Batman/Fortnite crossover revealed for DC FanDome that will bring the Batman Who Laughs to the game

He’s Batman… but evil!

via the Official DC YouTube Channel

Fortnite and Batman crossed over previously with the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic mini-series, which came with codes to download exclusive gear in Fortnite. DC’s Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee revealed today that a new crossover will be coming to comic stores on October 26.

This new comic is a one-shot called Batman/Fornite: Foundation. It will be 48-pages long and will release day and date in nine international territories – Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, and Spain. All physical copies of the comic will include a bonus code to download a Batman Who Laughs player Outfit and an exclusive Batman Who Laughs-themed Loading Screen for Fortnite. Players will still be able to purchase the new outfit at the in-game Fortnite Item Shop on the same date as to when the comic is release.

The Batman Who Laughs is a twisted version of Batman who comes from the “dark multiverse”. He is a Batman who becomes possessed with the Joker’s madness after he slayed the clown prince of crime with his own hands.

Batman/Fornite: Foundation will be written by Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage, and the Batman Who Laughs co-creator Scott Snyder. The art will be provided by Joshua Hixson and Roman Stevens, while the main cover will be done by Batman Who Laughs’ other co-creator Greg Capullo.

There will also be other new merchandising for Batman/Fortnite, which includes new shirts and sweaters. This announcement acts as a lead-up to the DC FanDome event, which will start on October 16 at 10 AM PT.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved