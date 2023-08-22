D&D Remastering Classic Starter Set Adventure In Phandelver Campaign

The next Dungeons & Dragons 5E campaign will feature an expanded version of its most famous adventure, as Lost Mine of Phandelver is being remastered as part of the upcoming Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk. The Lost Mine of Phandelver, part of the campaign, will consist of the first third of the new campaign, as players face new foes in Phandalin.

Lost Mine of Phandelver was the adventure that appeared in the original D&D 5E Starter Set, with players protecting the village of Phandalin from raiders. D&D 5E quickly skyrocketed in popularity, meaning many new players were introduced to the game via Lost Mine of Phandelver, leaving its mark on the fanbase’s memories.

D&D’s Lost Mine Of Phandelver Remaster In Phandelver And Below: The Shattered Obelisk

The next D&D campaign expands on the original Starter Set when Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk launches on September 19. It was revealed in a recent press event that Lost Mine of Phandelver is being remastered as the first of three chapters in the new campaign, with many changes to the source material to help it fit into the larger scope of the story.

The changes to Lost Mine of Phandelver include a much more diverse cast of characters, with fleshed-out backstories and personalities than their original counterparts. The enemies also have a bigger role in the story, as they tie into the new threat facing Phandalin, and the players have new ways to deal with them, including potentially making alliances with their old foes.

New content, maps, and artwork are also included that help improve the scenarios and dungeons from Lost Mine of Phandelver. Additionally, a lot of the new Dungeon Master advice and tutorials has been taken out, as the book is intended to be a campaign for groups familiar with the rules rather than being part of a Starter Set.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk may have changed Lost Mine of Phandelver, but it’s possible to continue your journey from the Starter Set with minimal changes, as the book provides guidelines for adapting the material. Those who have already played through Lost Mine of Phandelver will find surprises waiting for them if they wish to accept Gundren Rockseeker’s offer and return to Phandalin for more adventures.