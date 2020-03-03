Death Stranding not in the GOTY nominees at 2020 BAFTA Games Awards

2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees have been announced, and feature a long list of games players have grown fond memories of throughout the last year.

The nominees are spread across multiple categories, awarding achievements in the field of animation, art, technique, music, and narrative.

The few categories are more peculiar than others, like the best evolving game featuring GaaS, or the best debut title featuring Death Stranding from Kojima Productions, and the best British game, being BAFTA, a British award.

On top of that, the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will also award the overall best game over the last season. It will be delivered to one between Remedy’s Control, From Software’s Sekiro, House House’s Untitled Goose Game, ZA/UM/ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium, Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mobius Digital’s Outer Wilds.

Death Stranding has not been nominated for the game of the year award at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards. The title, which is releasing on June 2 for PC, was among the nominees for the same prize at The Game Awards last December, despite losing to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This won’t prevent the organization from delivering Hideo Kojima a Fellowship at April 2’s ceremony.

Untitled Goose Game was instead recently awarded as the Game of the Year at DICE, and House House’s reaction was somewhat surprising.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards:

ANIMATION:

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT:

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT:

APE OUT Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

BEST GAME:

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

BRITISH GAME:

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

OBSERVATION Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME:

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME:

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

PATH OF EXILE Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

FAMILY:

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT:

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB Develoment Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME DESIGN:

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MULTIPLAYER:

APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team – Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team – Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC:

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE:

CONTROL Writing Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS Writing Team – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY:

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE:

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT:

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS Development Team – 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public):

