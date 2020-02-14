Untitled Goose Game is DICE’s GOTY, and that surprises House House as much as you

Untitled Goose Game has claimed the Game of the Year award at DICE Awards 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AIAS, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, has awarded House House’s smart stealth puzzle game three prizes, including outstanding achievement for an independent game and outstanding achievement in character. The title’s most recent sales milestone was 1 million copies sold digitally.

The reaction of the Australian studio was as surprised as yours, since they’ve shared a series of fun tweets discussing the matter on their official profile.

First, they shared a timeline of GOTY’s winners at previous DICE events, and they added it’s “extremely weird” to see their game coming after masterpieces as God of War, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Overwatch.

Then, they said thank you to the DICE and AIAS, and “congratulations to the other well-deserved nominees and winners.”

Talking about “weird” things, The Game Awards’ Game of the Year Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice didn’t claim any prize at DICE Awards 2020.

Control was the most awarded game, with four prizes (including game and art direction), while Death Stranding obtained two awards – technical achievement and audio design.

Respawn got two awards, one for Apex Legends for online gameplay and the other for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the best adventure game. With EA being satisfied with its sales, a next-gen sequel to the game is almost a given now.

The Outer Worlds was the best role playing game in 2019, while Disco Elysium was awarded the best story prize – the much appreciated indie game just got a hardcore mode. Baba is You had, finally, the best game design.

The full cerimony is available here.