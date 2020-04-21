Death Stranding on PC delayed and will now arrive July 14

Death Stranding’s arrival on PC will be running a little late. Kojima Productions, the studio behind the formerly PlayStation 4 exclusive title, made the announcement via Twitter earlier today.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) on Twitter Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support! #keeponkeepingon

Due to the temporary closure of the studio in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic, the developer has decided to push the PC release to July 14. It had been due to arrive on June 2, but it seems that not even Sam Bridges can make it through the current situation unscathed.

Kojima Productions is trying to find the upside, however, as they also feel the delay will allow them to add a little more polish to the experience.

The game, which released for PS4 in November of last year, is actually a very fitting piece of art for our times. After a disaster nearly wipes out the planet, one of the most important services that you can provide other people is the simple fact of delivering goods. You play as Sam Bridges, a person capable of forming a link with a Bridge Baby, giving him the ability to sense BTs, strange ghost-like creatures. The game is pretty wild, and playing it doesn’t really guarantee you will know what is going on.

It looked great on PS4, which means that it should look fantastic, with proper widescreen support, a photo mode, and all the rolling, beautiful landscapes you could hope to see. The game’s odd combination of stealth, action, and ladder making left players and critics divided on whether they actually enjoyed what they were playing, but there is no doubt that Death Stranding provides a singular, unique experience in Triple-A gaming.

You can preorder Death Stranding on Steam now.