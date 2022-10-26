Hideo Kojima makes big statement about next game, claims it could “turn things around” for video games and movies

Metal Gear series creator Hideo Kojima has made some bold statements in the past, but his latest claim might be the loftiest of them all. When Death Stranding was in development, he believed the Kojima Productions team was pioneering a new genre, the “strand game.” This time, he’s claiming to be making something “like a new medium,” one that may have lasting effects for video games and movies alike.

There are currently two games in development at Kojima Productions. Death Stranding lead Norman Reedus may have let slip that a sequel for that game is in development, so this new statement from Kojima seems to refer to the other project. It’s apparently something that he’s wanted to make for years, but it wasn’t possible without recent technology. “If this succeeds, it will turn things around — not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well,” he claims.

It’s a bold statement, especially about something that will apparently be very experimental. “You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes a part of everyday usage,” he continues. “But I want to be the first. I want to keep being the first.” Whatever Kojima is referring to, it clearly involves some level of risk — experiments can also fail.

Of course, Kojima is always coy about his projects. His next game is reportedly called Overdose, and it’s said to star Margaret Qualley, who previously appeared as Mama in Death Stranding. That secretive nature is perhaps at odds with Kojima’s social media presence, where he often posts photos of himself with famous individuals. Most recently, he scanned facial models of director S.S. Rajamouli and actress Elle Fanning, leading many to suspect that they’ll appear in one of these upcoming games. Whatever Kojima is working on, The Game Awards 2022 would be a great place to give us a first look when it airs in December.