Death Stranding sales now total 5 million across both PC and PlayStation 4

According to developer Kojima Productions, Death Stranding has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide on PS4 and PC by March 2021. The sales figure was confirmed by Kojima Productions head of publishing Jay Boor to GamesIndustry.biz.

5 million in sales is a solid number for a game that is famous for both the extremely obtuse storyline and unique game mechanics. There is little about Death Stranding that panders to the more casual audience, so hitting 5 million in sales is a fantastic success, no doubt helped along by the massive regard gamers tend to have for the game’s director Hideo Kojima.

Death Stranding is lining up for another assault on consumers’ pockets as it will soon arrive in a Director’s Cut, bringing improved visuals, new features, weapons, and modes. The Director’s Cut will bring Death Stranding to Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 on September 24.

Interestingly, Boor neglected to reveal a sales split between consoles and PC, so we have no idea how many units the game shifted on each platform. PC players will certainly be curious to know as parity in sales figures between both would certainly go a long way toward proving to Sony the profitability and viability of releasing their titles to PC.