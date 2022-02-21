Detective Pikachu Switch sequel is still in development, according to the studio’s recruitment page

The sequel to Detective Pikachu is still in active development for Nintendo Switch, according to a recruitment page on developer Creatures Inc.’s website. In an interview within the post, a programmer known as KT said that he is “working on the sequel to Detective Pikachu, programming the drawing area, while also creating a system […] that will serve as the foundation for future game production in general.”

This may be reassuring to fans, as development progress on the title has been relatively quiet since it was announced in 2019. Back in December, the game appeared as “Untitled Detective Pikachu sequel” in the Switch release of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX while summoning different monsters.

The job ad doesn’t just confirm the game’s existence but that the studio is looking to utilize cutting-edge graphics technology in its future titles. KT says that new technologies appearing like ray tracing and super-resolution technologies such as DLSS will be absolutely necessary.

Detective Pikachu was released on the Nintendo 3DS and was developed by Creatures, who is known for handling Pokémon modeling in Nintendo’s mainline Pokémon titles. The 2018 title ended in a cliffhanger that sets up a sequel, so fans have their fingers crossed Nintendo will give an update on the game this year, or maybe even this coming Pokémon Day.