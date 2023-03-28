Development for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is complete, and the latest gameplay trailer shows off several creative mechanics

At long last, Nintendo has announced that the highly-anticipated development for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially complete. This announcement was shared in the latest gameplay trailer by the game’s producer, Eiji Aonuma. It’s a huge relief for fans eagerly awaiting the game’s arrival, and now they only have to patiently hold out before getting their hands on the game. The announcement also included 10 minutes of gameplay, with Aonuma showing off multiple new gameplay mechanics that will thrill players upon release.

In the trailer, Aonuma showed off a small part of the exploration players can expect in Tears of the Kingdom but mainly highlighted a handful of the new abilities, Recall, Ultrahand, and Fuse.

Related: Eiji Anouma hints Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players’ actions will impact the state of the world of Hyrule

Recall is a power that players can use to rewind an object’s movement. Aonuma used this ability on a falling rock to make his way to one of the Sky Islands floating in the same. With Ultrahand, Aonuma crafted a makeshift raft, attaching multiple logs and a fan together to cross a small body of water. We imagine players will use these abilities to build creative things to solve unconventional problems.

Finally, there’s a new mechanic available called Fuse. Players can Fuse items together to make more powerful weapons during their playthrough, such as attaching a large boulder to a stick or a Keese Eyeball to an arrow to create a homing arrow. They can do this with many of the materials they find in their world, and these likely all come with unique mechanics, depending on what they get attached to.

In this brief 10-minute gameplay trailer, Tears of the Kingdom looks to be an upcoming paradise for players who want to use their imagination and creativity to solve all of the in-game problems. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially arrives on the Nintendo Switch on May 12.