Eiji Anouma hints Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players’ actions will impact the state of the world of Hyrule

The producer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Eiji Aonuma, took to Twitter recently to share a few nuggets of insight into the highly-anticipated upcoming release. Among other things, he explained how the game will free players’ imaginations as they explore new possibilities across a version of Hyrule they’ve never seen before.

In a series of posts on Twitter that has now been deleted, as covered by GENKI_JPN, Aonuma explained to fans that, “In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the player’s free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world.” He went on to say that players would be pleasantly surprised by the changes implemented in the game and that he hopes they’ll enjoy exploring Hyrule in a new, unknown state. This all sounds rather cryptic. However, reading between the lines and looking at the footage of the game that we’ve been shown to date, you can draw a few potential conclusions from these messages.

For example, we know Link will be able to construct vehicles and potentially even robots in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These could have an impact on Hyrule even when you’re not using them, which would alter the state of the world in unforeseen ways. This could be as big as having a giant mech stomping around killing enemies or a simple glider that flies across the map on a regular schedule for you to monitor and use as you see fit.

Only last week, Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s president, explained to press that the depth of the latest Zelda title would more than justify the $70 price tag and is being touted as a deeply immersive experience. If the comments from both Bowser and Anouma are anything to go by, it sounds like it could be as impactful for game design worldwide as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild and takes players back to Hyrule for a brand new adventure. A great evil is sweeping the land once more, and Link needs to use new abilities to conquer it. Not only will players need to traverse the lands of Hyrule and explore them anew, but the skies of this region are also filled with ancient buildings to enter and uncover secrets within.