Digital Extremes wants to help players prepare for Warframe’s New War expansion

With Warframe’s New War being designed to tie lots of the game’s lore threads and mechanics together, Digital Extremes is looking to help players prepare for the upcoming expansion. Due to release on December 15, the New War will throw players into the next chapter of Warframe, unleash the Sentients on the Origin System, and generally throwing the game into disarray.

In a post on the official Warframe website, Digital Extremes have detailed everything that players will need to have done to be able to jump into the New War on day one. Players who have been away from the game for a while will want to make sure they are fully up to date with all the relevant story beats.

The New War will see the growing threat of the Sentients finally come to ahead, as their invading forces descend on the Origin System seeking revenge against every living creature in it. The New War will see players controlling new playable characters for the very first time as they work through the unfolding narrative across 3 Acts. They will be placed in control of fan-favorite character Teshin, as well as a new Grineer fighter and a Corpus engineer.

As well as story developments, the New War expansion will also introduce a new Warframe for players to use in the form of Caliban, along with new weapons, accessories, and customization options. Players will also be able to get their hands on Harrow Prime when he is added to the game in the same update.