Discord user discovers link to PlayStation integration

In a Reddit post, now removed by moderators, a Discord user with the Reddit username Jankesjt shared a screenshot from Discord showing “PlayStation Network” among the accounts listed as possible Discord integrations. So, it looks like PlayStation is getting Discord very soon. This integration would, of course, be in line with the plans announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan back in May 2021. Ryan’s blog post at that time stated that Discord would “integrate with your social experience on PlayStation beginning early next year.”

Image via Jankesjt Reddit

Jankesjt didn’t explain how they’d managed to unlock the PlayStation Network link, and no other users have reported having done so, which means the whole thing may be just a fake. The screenshot looks pretty authentic, though, and it would be a weird thing to fake, which isn’t to say people on the internet don’t fake weird things daily.

Since its launch in 2015, Discord has risen to become the premier communication tool for gamers, boasting over 150 million monthly active users. It’s widely considered superior to any of the social tools various platform holders have tried to integrate into their services, so it makes a lot of sense for Sony to bring Discord onboard instead of trying to beat them at their own game.