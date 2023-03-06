Dr Disrespect is excited for what sounds like a version of The Division 2’s Dark Zone with NFTs

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has been discussing the value he sees in NFTs from both a player’s and viewer’s perspectives. In a series of posts on Twitter, he went into detail about one idea that sounds very similar to the Dark Zone activity from Ubisoft’s The Division series that involves NFTs and real world cash.

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm’s posts could be a window into the game that his development company, Deadrop, is producing. The streamer asked fans to see the entertainment value of extracting from a dangerous area in a game with an item with $100,000 on the blockchain. Not just that though, he asked them to consider the value of watching that experience on Twitch or YouTube and how NFTs could be exciting even if you never had a chance to own one.

Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain.



Think about entertainment value as a viewer let alone player.



A new pvp experience is upon us… — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) March 5, 2023

In The Division series, Dark Zones are areas of the map filled with some of the best items you can earn in the games. When you enter, anything can happen. You can work together with other players or kill them. You could even do both, claiming their loot at the last second before you extract with your gear. The kicker is, if you don’t extract with your gear, you don’t get it. Dr Disrespect isn’t wrong in saying that this idea is fun to play and watch, but when the stakes are raised to include items worth real money, it changes how everything feels.

We won’t know if this mechanic is in Deadrop’s game until it launches. However, it has been confirmed that NFTs will be used in the title, and players can buy a battle pass NFT that nets them a unique skin. It may be a concept that makes players enjoy NFTs in games, but past attempts from other developers suggest otherwise.

One of the more recent uses of NFTs in games was when Ubisoft implemented them in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. These were skins with unique codes on them that could be traded for a Ubisoft currency that worked in the same way as NFTs do. However, the idea has since been scrapped. In fact, each time a company announces NFT inclusion in its game, it’s usually met with so much negativity that the NFTs are subsequently removed. This was the case with games like Stalker 2, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

Dr Disrespect has a lot of loyal fans, though. While his posts on Twitter might be met with vocal opposition, it’s likely many of his fans will play whatever game he’s involved with and experiment with any NFT mechanics purely because he is part of them.