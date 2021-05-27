Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake revealed for worldwide release, visuals inspired by Octopath Traveler

Square Enix’s Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream announced some surprising yet welcome news. There’s a Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in the works and it looks absolutely stunning. The game is a complete remake of the original Dragon Quest III, done in a similar vein to both Octopath Traveler and the upcoming Project Triangle Strategy.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will also be getting a simultaneous worldwide release, though no release date or platforms have been revealed as of yet. Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii hinted at possible remakes of I and II done in a similar style, though there’s no official confirmation.

The gameplay trailer can be viewed below and it’s absolutely stunning. Graphics in the environment blend 2D sprite art and 3D backgrounds, and even combat manages to incorporate that same blend of visuals to better mimic the original version of the game. Hopefully Horii was telling the truth, and we’ll be seeing the first and second titles in the franchise remade this way as well.

The livestream also officially revealed the next main entry in the series, Dragon Quest XII, which is set to be “darker” in tone and meant more for adults. It was also revealed that character choice plays a major role in XII, and that the iconic command-based combat system will see some significant changes.