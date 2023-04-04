Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Actors Found Inspiration Playing D&D Together

Actors find inspiration in unique ways when preparing for a film to make sure they properly act in the role. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast got to know each other by playing the tabletop game together during preproduction.

Paramount Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the main cast and the directors of the movie sitting down to play the game. We don’t see much of what type of shenanigans happens at the table, but the enjoyment of playing together does transfer to their passion on screen.

The Dungeons & Dragons cast sits down to play the game for preproduction

The behind-the-scenes video was shared on the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel, where the cast sits at a large table, and there’s a brief montage of them playing the game. Dice rolls are made, ability checks are called out, and friendly remarks are thrown back and forth as they attempt to navigate the DM’s adventure as a band of adventurers. However, the footage did not show or discuss detailed information about the campaign.

This is the party we're talking about. Thanks for making #DnDMovie the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/wJuTdQGFdw — Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@DnDMovie) April 3, 2023

Given the creativity and freedom of choice players have at the table, it’s no surprise to learn that games like this took place ahead of filming for the Dungeons & Dragons movie. It’s a game that acquires great quotes from the cast, such as Regé-Jean Page commenting, “I tried to hug the owlbear. It did not go well.”

Over the past few weeks, the Dungeons & Dragons film has received raving reviews, reaching a 91% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes and multiple reviewers praising the film’s comedy and characters. The positive reception is a good switch from earlier this year, where leaked press occurred with Wizards of the Coast and the team potentially changing the Open Game License, but ultimately chose to keep it following backlash.

Following the first opening weekend for Dungeons & Dragons, the film earned $38.5 million in the United States and $33 million internationally, making it the number-one movie in the world during that time, with plenty of time to continue performing well as positive words continue to spread throughout April.