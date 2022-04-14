Dungeons & Dragons parent company Hasbro is acquiring D&D Beyond for $146 million

Hasbro, the parent company of Wizards of the Coast, which owns Dungeons & Dragons, is officially acquiring D&D Beyond for $146 million.

The toy company released a press release that explained the reasoning behind the acquisition is to “…further strengthen Hasbro’s capabilities in the fast-growing digital tabletop category while also adding veteran talents to the Wizards of the Coast team and accelerating efforts to deliver exceptional experiences for fans across all platforms.” Hasbro will be purchasing D&D Beyond from Fandom but not acquiring the entire company.

D&D Beyond is a digital toolset first owned by Curse LLC that helped game masters and players have access to all the necessary resources for fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. Fandom acquired Curse LLC’s media assets in 2018, which included D&D Beyond. For the past three years, D&D Beyond has been the official toolkit for the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons, and Hasbro wants fans to know that that won’t be changing.

A statement on the official Dungeon & Dragons website says, “You’re probably wondering what kind of change might happen as a result of these two teams coming together, so let’s make this clear: we have no plans to stop supporting D&D Beyond. The purchases you’ve made, the characters you’ve created, and the campaigns you’ve run aren’t going anywhere.”

Hasbro expects the deal to close during the second or third quarter of this year.