Dunsparce is one of the perpetual loser Pokémon in the franchise. It’s a normal-type Pokémon with low stats and looks overall unremarkable. Worse yet, Dunsparce can’t evolve, making it unusable in the games. Pokémon fans have latched onto the unspectacular Pokémon, becoming somewhat of an underdog within the fan community. Fans have expressed hope that Dunsparce will finally evolve, and Scarlet and Violet have finally answered fans’ prayers. Scarlet and Violet have finally revealed Dunsparce evolves into a larger version of itself called Dudunsparce.

It seems as if The Pokémon Company has become aware of Dunsparce’s meme status as the underdog Pokémon and proceeded to answer the calls for a Dunsparce evolution with a troll. Dudunsparce is virtually identical to Dunsparce in everything but size. So rather than be a relatively small useless snake Pokémon, Dudunsparce is now an exceptionally large useless snake Pokémon. Worse yet, Dudunsparce stays a pure normal type and doesn’t get a more interesting typing.

Dudunsparce is almost as indistinguishable as Dunsparce, which is honestly an impressive feat. In a lot of ways, Dudunsparce was the perfect evolution to Dudunsparce and The Pokémon Company deserves praise for accomplishing the impossible — continue making Dunsparce uniquely unremarkable. It’s disappointing to see for many, but Dudunsparce is the only correct choice for Dunsparce to evolve into. There are reports that Dudunsparce has an alternate form, offering fans a glimmer of hope that Dudunsparce can be something special.

Early copies of the game have made it to the hands of gamers already, so Scarlet and Violet are getting leaked all over the internet. A Dunsparce evolution for Scarlet and Violet has been rumored for a long time, and fans have anxiously anticipated what their little snake lord will evolve into. Many hoped that Dunsparce evolves into something interesting and get a useful typing like dragon or fairy, but many also feared the worse. In the end, a middle ground was determined for Dudunsparce, nothing too terrible looking yet nothing cool, which is the most appropriate answer