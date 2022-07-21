Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak and rumor roundup – Every leak so far

Leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the end of 2022, Pokémon fans are eager to speculate and try to guess what unique Pokémon could appear in the game. However, before the game officially releases, there will be multiple leaks and rumors about the Pokémon occurring in the game and those that could be making regional appearances, with most of these leaks and rumors turning out to be fake. Still, some might turn out to be true. These are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors appearing ahead of the game.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks and rumors

Fuecoco evolution

Many fans have been speculating that Fuecoco, the Fire-type of the three starting Pokémon you’ll choose at the beginning, will eventually evolve into a larger dragon similar to Cocollona, a mythical creature. This is speculated because Cocollona is a river monster from Gironian mythology. Fans are hoping Fuecoco will become a similar river monster or a dragon, but we have no evidence to provide otherwise.

Regional Oddish

Another fan theory is Oddish will receive a regional appearance for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The appearance turns Oddish and Gloom into a pineapple, with Gloom adorned with a crown of flowers. This was another leak that initially appeared on 4chan with no evidence or support provided by Game Freak.

Here's the regional form of Bloom, following the regional Oddish leak. The author of this leak says that it won't evolve into Vileplume but only into a regional Bellossom and into a new Pokémon using a special berry! It looks so good, I wish it's real! pic.twitter.com/UAScPiQ93s — Expert Decidueye (@ExpertDecidueye) May 1, 2022

Quaxly evolution

Quaxly is the Water-type starting Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to choose to begin your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure, similar to Fuecoco. Much like Fuecoco’s evolution, fans are trying to guess what Quaxly could evolve into. A notable artist has been sharing multiple iterations of potential Quaxly’s evolution, but these pure fan drawings are not accurate.

Regional Diglett

Another regional Pokémon appeared in a leak on PokeLeaks centers on Diglett. This time, it shows Diglett as a blue Pokémon, reaching up high into the sky. This is likely also a fake and has since been removed from PokeLeaks following its original posting.

🧵 New rumor translation.

Read the thread for notes and opinions.

If this is your work please let me know (if you want of course) and I’ll credit

TLDR: not much text, but there is nothing terribly wrong with the text

The fact it’s typed is..interesting… pic.twitter.com/SfumBS7ckc — PokeSuutamie (@PokeSuutamie) April 28, 2022

Time Travel

Time travel is a big topic for the upcoming game. At this time, Gamefreak has not shared any factual information surrounding this story point. However, several individuals have shared rumors that there could be a time travel event for your Pokémon, but not you, which would explain why the two legendary Pokémon look similar to each other, and professors featured in the game appear from different timelines.

No Eevee evolution

In the same tweet shared by Centro Leaks, it was indicated that Eevee would not receive another evolution. However, there is no evidence that this is the case, but several individuals are saying it will not happen based on rumored leaks. We won’t know until Gamefreak details additional information for Scarlet and Violet.

NEW Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks from today's new source:



– There's no new Eevee evolution.

– Joltik, Milotic, Wailord, Metagross, Jynx and Golurk are NOT in the game.

– Pokémon WILL TIME TRAVEL.

– The player will not.

– Says that story is very good. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) July 12, 2022

The same Twitter page has been sharing multiple Pokémon forms that could be in the game, but many of these images are blurry, and they also post a large amount of fan art featuring these blurred images. There are several Pokémon mentioned, such as an Amoonguss form, Primeape, Wooper, Murkrow, Delibird, Girafarig, and others. Similar to all of the leakers and rumors shared on this page, we take this information with a grain of salt and cannot confirm any of this is true.

We will be updating this page with multiple leaks and rumors as they appear leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.