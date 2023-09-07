E3 Parts Ways With Organizer Reedpop As ESA Looks To Reinvent Gameshow

E3 has had a troubled time since the pandemic began, with several events canceled and interest in the show seemingly on the decline. Now, the event has been dealt another blow today as it has been announced that the ESA and event organizer Reedpop have parted ways, with Reedpop no longer working on E3 events and once again throwing doubt on the importance or likelihood we will see the show return.

The ESA Is Looking To Completely Reinvent the Show for 2025

The news comes via GamesIndustry.biz, which put out a report today detailing the surprising announcement, in which the ESA has announced it has come to a “mutual decision” with organizer Reedpop, who will no longer be working on E3 events. In addition, the ESA has also announced that the LA Convention Center, which has been the home of E3 since 1995, will not be the venue for the 2024 event.

ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis has said that the organization has appreciated “ReedPop’s partnership over the past 14 months and support their ongoing efforts to bring industry and fans together through their various events.” Reedpops games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish also commented on the announcement, saying that they have enjoyed their time working with the ESA and “appreciate their commitment to the games industry as a whole,” before saying they look forward to seeing where the ESA takes the event in future.

Reedpop signed a multi-year deal with the ESA that was set to begin with E3 2023, but after a lack of interest from both publishers and attendees, the show ultimately was canceled, putting its future into question. Now, with this latest news, it once again doesn’t look good for the event, which has had a rough time getting back its groove since the pandemic.

The ESA clarified that the 2024 event has not been canceled, stating they are “committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.” Whether that means a digital event, a new venue, or announcing a new organizer remains to be seen, but things aren’t looking great for troubled event.