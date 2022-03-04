EA has stopped sales for its games and content in Russia due to ongoing events in Ukraine

EA is the latest video game company to take a stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company released a news update on its official website, sharing that it is shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine and the company stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The update further adds that EA’s primary concern is the safety of those in Ukraine, in particular its colleagues and partners in the region.

In support of Ukraine, EA is stopping the sales of its games and content in Russia and Belarus, the latter of which is aiding Russia in its war with Ukraine. Virtual currency bundles will also not be sold in either country as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Origin and the EA app will no longer have EA games or content available in the storefront. In-game stores also won’t carry any EA content. EA is also working with its partners to see if the company can remove its titles from other stores and stop the sales of new in-game content in Russia and Belarus.

EA has already removed Russian sports teams in games like FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and NHL 22. Other game companies like Microsoft and CD Projeckt Red have also suspended sales in Russia in support of Ukraine.