EA recruits Call of Duty veteran to take Battlefield to the next level

EA has brought on Bryan Beede, former general manager of the Call of Duty series, to help take their flagship shooter Battlefield to the next level. According to EA, this “signals a strategic, long-term commitment to the growth of the franchise.”

Beede, who has worked on Destiny and Call of Duty, was involved in launching the series’ massively successful live-service aspects such as Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile. It is clear that EA feels Battlefield may have been left behind with the tempered response to the most recent entry of the series, the failure of their battle royale to make a dent in the market, and the general slide away from the current day with their theme.

Given the success of Call of Duty, the Battlefield series’ most direct competitor, it seems that EA has grown tired of losing this particular long war and adopted the age-old business adage of “if you can’t beat them, hire them.”

The next Battlefield title will be revealed on June 9, and we won’t really see the impact that Beede has on the series until the next installment. However, EA has been making quite a few aggressive moves around Battlefield 6 lately, so they certainly seem confident about the franchise’s future.