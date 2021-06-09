EA reveals Battlefield 2042, with release date, gameplay details, truly wild weather

EA’s next installment in the popular and long-running first-person shooter franchise has officially been announced. Some information previously leaked, but we now have a slew of official information on Battlefield 2042, including the release date: October of this year.

EA showed off Battlefield 2042 in a reveal trailer and provided additional details on its website. The gameplay itself was not shown, but EA announced a gameplay reveal is set for June 13. We may not currently know exactly how it looks or plays, but we do have a fair amount of info on what we can expect to see in the game. EA shared just enough information to let everyone speculate and anticipate before more is shown later — or to milk this announcement for all its worth, your choice.

Battlefield 2042 will feature revamped versions of Conquest and Breakthrough, which were playable in previous games in the series. There’s also an all-new Hazard Zone mode, but there won’t be more information on it until later in the year.

The trailer showed a massive tornado heading toward a combat encounter, which looks like it may be a Hazard Zone tease. The game will support 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5, and 64 players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game will also feature live service support, including a free and paid Battle Pass system. These battle passes will also feature fiction that will continue through different seasons as we’ve seen with Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Battlefield 2042 is currently set to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games store on October 22, 2021.