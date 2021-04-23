EA Sports announces FIFA 21 Community TOTS winners

With the end of the European football seasons near, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team have honored some of the best footballers from around the world with this year’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. The TOTS promo for 2021 went live on April 23, and it included a batch of players that can now be obtained in packs, SBCs, and Objectives. This batch included the top stars from the EFL, and the Community TOTS winners.

15 players made the FIFA 21 Community TOTS squad. The 15 players are as follows:

Leicester City LW Harvey Barnes (92 OVR)

Bayern Munich CB David Alaba (92 OVR)

Manchester United RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka (92 OVR)

Real Madrid CM Federico Valverde (92 OVR)

Atalanta ST Josip Ilicic (91 OVR)

Ajax LB Nicholas Tagliafico (91 OVR)

Leverkusen RW Leon Bailey (90 OVR)

RB Leipzig RB Nordi Mukiele (90 OVR)

Spurs CAM Tanguy Ndombele (90 OVR)

Napoli CAM Piotr Zielinski (89 OVR)

RB Leipzig CAM Christopher Nkunku (89 OVR)

Fulham GK Alphonse Areola (89 OVR)

Celtic ST Odosonne Edouard (88 OVR)

Rangers CB Connor Goldson (87 OVR)

PSG ST Moise Kean (87 OVR)

Your votes have been counted… 🗳



Here is your #FIFA21 Community Team of the Season 🔥



For more exclusive #FUT content follow 👉 https://t.co/n2C74HjvXV#TOTS pic.twitter.com/b2OPs90hxn — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 23, 2021

In addition to packs, TOTS cards can also be obtained through the Weekend League. For the weekend starting on April 23, Weekend League players will see that TOTW player items and rewards will instead be replaced by TOTS cards and items. Here’s a full breakdown:

Top 200 – Ultimate TOTW packs replaced with TOTS pack contain 11 TOTS players from Community TOTS pack release

Elite 3+ – Premium TOTW packs will be replaced with a TOTS pack containing three TOTS players from Community TOTS pack release

Gold 2+ – Minimum of one TOTS items from Community TOTS pack release will be in any Player Pick packs earned

Silver 2/3 – TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will be capped at 88 OVR

Silver 3+ All Red FUT Champions TOTW items will be replaced with Red FUT Champions TOTS items

Community TOTS cards will be available in packs until April 30.