Echo fully releases in Overwatch next week

Overwatch’s 32nd hero Echo will be coming out of the public test realm this coming Tuesday, April 14th. Like other heroes that released for the game in the past, she was only available for PC owners of the game. For the first time next week, anyone playing on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox One will get hands on with her for the first time.

Overwatch on Twitter Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14! https://t.co/BWO8W6ivDO

Announced on March 18th, Echo is the game’s newest damage hero. She has good mobility and projectile damage output, as well as one of the most unique ultimates in the game that allow her to take the form of an enemy player for a short duration. For more on Echo’s gameplay, you can check out my Overwatch: Echo’s abilties and ultimate guide to see if you would like her kit.

While she is just now coming to the main game, Echo has actually been on fan’s radars for over a year now. She was first shown off in the “Reunion” short that starred McCree and introduced Ashe to the world at Blizzcon 2018. Her next appearance wouldn’t be until the Overwatch 2 announcement cinematic short “Zero Hour” where we saw her flying around and providing support.

Echo’s backstory is that she was created by Dr. Mina Liao, who had a hand in creating the omnics that have led to multiple crises and uncountable deaths. She was recruited by Overwatch to help fight off the omnic invasions and set out to create Echo, who she dubbed her finest work. Dr. Liao is thought to be deceased following an attack on her lab (but to be fair, multiple characters have been thought to be dead only to appear later).