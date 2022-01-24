Elden Ring’s main story will take around 30 hours to complete

Elden Ring, the upcoming title from the highly regarded FromSoftware team, will take about 30 hours to complete if players stick to the main story path. The information was revealed during an interview with producer Yasuhiro Kitao for the Taipei Game Show 2022.

However, according to Kitao, the game is “quite massive” and contains many more hours of gameplay for those who wish to explore the entirety of the vast world. Fans of FromSoftware titles will also be well aware that the famous difficulty can also lead to struggles getting through certain areas or boss encounters, adding on dozens of hours of game time. The rumored giant bear might cause some people some problems, for example.

Kitao also hints that players who love to track down all the lore in FromSoftware titles will find fertile soil for this pursuit, so it would seem that Elden Ring will be all things to all people when it comes to running time. According to Kitao, “this title features many more items than the games in the Dark Souls series”.

The game, which releases on February 25, has just gone gold, which means that developers and their platform partners are now happy with the game build’s stability and don’t expect any more problems on release day. However, it may be wise for players to expect a Day One patch before they can get into the action, as this has become more and more common in the industry.

Elden Ring is shaping up to be one of FromSoftware’s most hotly anticipated games of all time. It takes the atmosphere, combat, and incredibly subtle story mechanics of the Soulsborne series and transfers them into a massive open world.