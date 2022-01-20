Elder Scroll Online streamers are being sent golden medallions to prepare for next expansion

Elder Scrolls Online earlier this month announced a brief trailer and preview date for info on the next Chapter (or expansion.) It appears that they are also sending out golden medallions to ESO streamers and content creators, alongside a note with hints on what’s coming our way.

Various content creators for ESO have already uploaded pictures of their medallions, which are golden and feature an old-style battleship emblazoned on one side — but it also comes with a note attached as well. The note reads:

Adventurer, we seized this letter and medallion as its courier journeyed through Glenumbra. Investigate this organization, uncover their goals, and report back to me. You can name your price. Lady Arabelle Davaux

Magus, Our knights obtained this medallion during a raid on a secret Mages Guild workshop. Study it. Protect it. Its purpose will play a vital role in the Ascendant Order’s plans. Find the mage who created it and send our knights to secure the master template. Remember, we cannot ascend until we meet our overarching goals. The secret of these medallions is the key to our success and the salvation of Tamriel. Do not fail me. Your Lord

This Chapter announcement has been rumored to contain new content not originally shown in any other The Elder Scrolls game. The trailer featured sailing ships and a port town of some sort, as well as stormy seas, which has many players speculating that some form of personal ship ownership or sailing minigame may be headed our way — but we’ll have to wait until January 27th to find out.